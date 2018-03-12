  • Temperatures to run well below-average Monday afternoon

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    ATLANTA - Temperatures will be running well below-average Monday afternoon.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls says drivers can expect a chilly commute Monday morning. A wintry mix is expected in the mountains.

    Sunday started on a soggy note as showers moved through metro Atlanta.

    Spotty showers continued across the metro Sunday night, according to Walls.

     

    After the showers, an area of low pressure pushed out the rain on Sunday afternoon.

    “I think the wettest part of your Sunday will be the first half of the day. The second half of the day, just dealing with a few spotty rain showers with most of the action well toward out south,” Walls said. 

    Walls said we could see an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain from the approaching round of showers. 

    Temperatures on Sunday morning will remain in the upper 40s to low 50s to start the day. Sunday’s highs will remain in the upper 50s and low 60s across north Georgia. The average high for this time of year is 63 degrees. 

    Another round of wet weather is expected to move in Sunday night into Monday morning. 

    “While the metro will see scattered rain showers, some spotty flurries a possibility in the north Georgia mountains,” Walls said. 

    Below-freezing temperatures will also move in later in the week.

    • Updated hour-by-hour cloud and rain forecast showing the timeline of redeveloping showers later Sunday into the overnight hours and what areas have a chance for some wet snow/mix Monday morning 
    • Updated additional forecast rainfall amounts
    • Updated jet stream and temperature forecast showing another shot of chilly air coming our way next week  

