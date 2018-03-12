0 Temperatures to run well below-average Monday afternoon

ATLANTA - Temperatures will be running well below-average Monday afternoon.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls says drivers can expect a chilly commute Monday morning. A wintry mix is expected in the mountains.

Sunday started on a soggy note as showers moved through metro Atlanta.

Spotty showers continued across the metro Sunday night, according to Walls.

Snapshot of 7AM -- we'll be dealing with spotty rain showers across the Metro with a brief mix/snow showers possible in the mountains. No accumulation expected. In the afternoon, plan for chilly and WINDY conditions. #gawx pic.twitter.com/jZuTniKAyX — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) March 11, 2018

After the steady rain moves away this morning, scattered showers will continue this afternoon with highs in the 50s.



I'm tracking highs in the 40s. Now on Channel 2. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/qD6EVoY9lw — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) March 11, 2018

After the showers, an area of low pressure pushed out the rain on Sunday afternoon.

“I think the wettest part of your Sunday will be the first half of the day. The second half of the day, just dealing with a few spotty rain showers with most of the action well toward out south,” Walls said.

Walls said we could see an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain from the approaching round of showers.

The severe threat stays to our south Sunday. While an isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, heavy rain will be our primary concern, especially before Noon. pic.twitter.com/muUmK7Obma — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) March 11, 2018

Temperatures on Sunday morning will remain in the upper 40s to low 50s to start the day. Sunday’s highs will remain in the upper 50s and low 60s across north Georgia. The average high for this time of year is 63 degrees.

Another round of wet weather is expected to move in Sunday night into Monday morning.

“While the metro will see scattered rain showers, some spotty flurries a possibility in the north Georgia mountains,” Walls said.

Below-freezing temperatures will also move in later in the week.

