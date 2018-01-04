Snow in parts of Georgia, metro Atlanta still freezing

0

ATLANTA - A winter storm left much of the Georgia coast covered in snow while metro Atlanta expects more freezing temperatures.

[READ: The latest on freezing temperatures across metro Atlanta]

At about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Savannah had received about 2 inches of snow as the storm system made its way up the East Coast.

“We’re going to see this storm system really intensify,” as it makes its way up the coast, Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns said.

A band of heavy snow is moving through Charleston now. The last of the snow is moving out of Georgia. pic.twitter.com/d5ZA4QzH2a — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) January 3, 2018

The bitter cold is sticking around north Georgia. After the winter storm that slammed the Georgia coast with snow, another round of frigid temperatures moved in.

[Download the free Severe Weather Team 2 app for alerts in your area]

“On the backside of the storm, we’re going to see winds come in from the northwest, ushering in more arctic air, moving into the southeast later tonight, through tomorrow morning,” Burns said.

A wind chill advisory has been issued for most of north Georgia. The advisory goes into effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday until noon Thursday for the north Georgia mountains, where wind chill temperatures to could sink down to 0 to -10 degrees.

For the rest of the metro area, the wind chill advisory will go into effect beginning at 5 a.m. Thursday and last until about 9 a.m.

[READ: Warning signs for frostbite, hypothermia]

“We’re looking at wind chills in the single digits around metro Atlanta,” Burns said.

Burns said if you have to go outside, to make sure you dress in layers, wear mittens instead of gloves and pack a blanket, or extra jackets, in case your car stalls out.

High temperatures across the metro will struggle to get above freezing. The cold air will stick around through the weekend, with temperatures starting to rise by Monday when the high is expected to reach into the low 50s.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.