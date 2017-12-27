Sleet, freezing rain expected for your Wednesday morning commute

0

ATLANTA - A wintry mix is possible early Wednesday as freezing temperatures mix with moisture.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz says freezing rain and sleet is likely for the morning commute. Amounts are expected to be light but slick spots on the roads are possible, especially bridges and overpasses.

Temperatures on Tuesday reached only the upper 40s and low 50s in some areas. A cold front will knock temperatures down into the 30s on Wednesday.

"A cold front will come through tonight and tomorrow morning, bringing in temperatures in the 30s," Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz.

Rain from Louisiana will move into Georgia through Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

"A little precipitation approaching from the west and some cold air from the north, that will give us a chance for some wintry mix," Nitz said.

"I don't expect the coverage to be all that great but we could be seeing some slippery spots developing on bridges and overpasses," Nitz said.

Temperatures will remain very cold into the New Year's weekend.

A little wintry mix is possible early Wednesday. It's a complicated set up and I'll be updating the forecast and tracking the approaching rain on @wsbtv. pic.twitter.com/0RHZm9U5Br — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) December 26, 2017

