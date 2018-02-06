Nelson Hicks covers local events, things to do, travel and more for WSB-TV's website, wsbtv.com.
Nelson began working at WSB-TV in 1999 as a weekend news editor. Three months later, he moved to the sports department where he worked for eight years.
In 2007, Nelson became the station's first internet reporter/photographer, covering content exclusive for the web. For several years, he also reported on hot internet sites for the station's weekly program, Hot Topics.
Nelson has covered numerous concerts, sporting events, feature stories and a wide variety of entertainment stories. He has visited Ann's Snack Bar for a ghetto burger, gone hang gliding in Lookout Mountain, attended Dukesfest, driven a microcar in Madison, toured the Elvis Museum in Cornelia, flew in a Blackhawk with the Atlanta Falcons and interviewed Ludacris, Nikki Taylor, John Travolta, Peyton Manning and a 106-year-old bowler, too.
Nelson worked for WGXA-TV in Macon and for a cable TV news operation in the Atlanta area prior to joining WSB-TV.
