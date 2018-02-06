0 Meteorologist Karen Minton

Karen is the meteorologist for Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m to 7 a.m., and Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

Karen joined WSB-TV in 1986 as a weekend weather anchor for the noon, 6, & 11 p.m. newscasts and the weekday early morning and noon newscasts.

In January 1993, Karen's duties were expanded to include co-anchoring Channel 2 Action News This Morning. She had the dual role of anchoring the news and forecasting and presenting the weather on Action News This Morning from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. for seven years.

During Karen's tenure at WSB, she has had the privilege to be the guest host on People to People, interview celebrities in the Salute to America 4th of July, and Children's Health Care of Atlanta Parades.

Her work was honored in 1988 with the Associated Press Award for Excellence in Weather Reporting, and in 2008 received an Emmy for Outstanding Achievement Team Coverage of the Americus tornado.

A Member of the American Meteorological Society, Karen holds the AMS Broadcast Seal of Approval. She completed the broadcast meteorology program at Mississippi State University.

Karen was born in San Pedro, California and raised in Lodi, California. She graduated from the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California with a Bachelor's degree in biological sciences.

Her television career began in 1981 at KOVR in Sacramento, California as a weekend weather/anchor. In 1984, she moved to Atlanta to work for the Weather Channel as an on-camera meteorologist.

Karen has two daughters, Kimberly and Leigh Anne.

