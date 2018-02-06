0 Heather Catlin

Heather Catlin joined Channel 2 as a multi-platform journalist in July, 2009. She serves as host/producer of Hot Topics; reporter/anchor to Bulldogs GameWeek & Sport Zone Friday; host of prime time specials; and online contributor to HotTopics.TV and wsbtv.com.

Heather won an Emmy Award in 2011 for best host. She won another Emmy Award in 2016 for best sports talent.

Get more Hot Topics: Visit HotTopics.tv

Heather has traveled to various countries covering stories for WSB-TV including Canada, Italy and England. As a dual citizen of the United States and United Kingdom, she is well suited for reporting abroad.

Prior to joining WSB-TV, Heather worked as a sports reporter for Fox Sports South/SportSouth regional networks.

She covered teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference and hosted football and basketball preview shows for several Fox Sports networks. Her most memorable story took her to new heights—literally—as she went sky diving with Georgia Tech baseball player Chris House.

Heather also worked as a host and reporter for Turner Sports on MLB.COM and NASCAR.COM. She provided daily news updates and reports, and hosted an interactive post season MLB webcast for MLB.COM.

She interviewed professional athletes and celebrities such as Cal Ripken Jr., John Smoltz and Alyssa Milano.Heather started in television as a production assistant for NBC Sports during its Olympic Coverage in the 2006 Winter Games in Torino, Italy.

Heather grew up in Atlanta and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, she majored in Electronic Communications in the Journalism school, while also lettering in volleyball. During this time, she also interned at the CBS Late Show with David Letterman, and even appeared on the show several times.

As one who is a competitor at heart, Heather participates in a variety of athletic events and triathlons.

She completed her first half iron man triathlon in May 2009 (finishing in just over 6 ½ hours) and in local events including the Peachtree Road Race and Thanksgiving half-marathon.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.