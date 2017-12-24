Young Georgia fan breaks down in tears after receiving Nick Chubb jersey

One young Georgia fan could not contain his excitement when he got an early Christmas present from his grandparents.
April Tyson posted the video of her son's reaction on Twitter, where it has been viewed nearly 40,000 times.
He burst into tears when he realized he had a Nick Chubb jersey of his own.
Tyson said she is an Auburn fan, but her husband and his parents are Georgia fans.
She said her son is so excited about the jersey, he even asked for a fancy hanger to put it on while he sleeps.
Now, the boy will have new gear to wear when his Bulldogs face Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl Jan. 1.
I think we are happy with our Christmas gift from our Mampy and Gdat! @NickChubb21 pic.twitter.com/x3jGJ6wnMC— April Tyson (@AprilTy12222352) December 22, 2017
