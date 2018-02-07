PENSACOLA, Fla. - Pensacola Escambia wide receiver Jacob Copeland's mother didn't seem all that thrilled with his college decision.
Copeland was surrounded on national signing day Wednesday by several people, most of whom were either wearing Alabama gear or Tennessee gear.
Seated to his right was his mother, wearing an Alabama sweatshirt and a Tennessee knit hat.
As soon as Copeland grabbed a Florida hat and announced he would play for the Gators rather than Alabama or Tennessee, Copeland's mother left the table.
Jacob Copeland chooses Florida.— Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) February 7, 2018
His mom, who was wearing a Tennessee hat and Alabama sweater just gets up and leaves. #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/FlPcgXFBBV
Copeland says that he felt most welcome at Florida among his three finalists.
"I couldn't go with my mom, I wanted to go with my heart,” he said.
Copeland’s mother returned a short time later. She was seen on TV hugging her son.
Meanwhile, Kirby Smart and the University of Georgia have the No. 1 class in the nation.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
