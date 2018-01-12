Watch: Falcons' Matt Ryan steps up in the playoffs

Matt Ryan's first career playoff game didn't go well. He had two interceptions, lost a fumble, was sacked three times and only threw for only 199 yards in the Falcons' loss to the Cardinals in 2009.
But since then, he's compiled some pretty impressive numbers in the postseason.
Watch the video above to see how Ryan steps up in the playoffs.
The Falcons play the Eagles Saturday in Philadelphia. If they win, they will be just one game away from returning to the Super Bowl.
This article was written by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
