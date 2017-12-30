VIDEO: Watch UGA's adorable 6-year-old super fan in action

Beverly Hills, Calif. - On Friday evening, University of Georgia players and coaches rolled up to Lawry’s The Prime Rib, a storied, wood-paneled steakhouse for The Beef Bowl, a dinner the restaurant hosts annually for each Rose Bowl team, not an eating competition as the name might imply.
The event was private and journalists were allowed only to take photos, not interview anyone.
Outside, a clutch of UGA fans stood ready to cheer on their guys.
Max Hise, 6, whose mom Tricia is a Georgia alum, was particularly revved up (and happy to answer questions).
They’re here from Cornelia, Georgia. Watch Max's video above!
