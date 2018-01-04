Tuscaloosa, Athens mayors make 'friendly wager' over big game

Tuscaloosa and Athens-Clarke County’s mayors are putting it all on the line for the National Championship game in Atlanta.
The two leaders made a friendly wager over the big game between their hometown schools at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Monday night.
Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are your home for everything College Football Playoff National Championship. Make sure to follow @WSBTV and @AJCSports for updates on Twitter & LIKE the official WSB-TV Facebook page!
For much more on the Georgia Bulldogs, CLICK HERE to download and listen to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein & AJC's Jeff Schultz on the ‘We Never Played the Game’ podcast.
If the University of Alabama takes home the trophy, Athens Mayor Nancy Denson will have to wear an Alabama shirt to the next County Commission meeting. She will also donate $100 to the Tuscaloosa Pre-K Initiative and send beer from three Athens area breweries -- Creature Comforts, Terrapin and the Southern Brewing Co. -- to Tuscaloosa.
If the University of Georgia wins, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox will wear a Bulldogs shirt to his next City Council meeting. Maddox will also donate $100 to the Athens Area Emergency Food Bank and send beer from Band of Brothers Brewing Co., Black Warrior Brewing Co. and Druid City Brewing.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Georgia, Alabama to meet in epic National Championship in Atlanta
- Keep 'chopping wood' until you learn UGA’s various slogans
- Trump plans to attend Georgia-Alabama National Championship in Atlanta
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}