Tune in to WSB Radio for your Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

Tune in for all-day coverage beginning Monday as the Georgia Bulldogs face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football National Championship game.
Coverage begins Monday at 2 p.m. with Mark Arum hosting the Pregame Show from 2-4 p.m.
Coverage continues with the Tailgate Show from 4-8 p.m., hosted by Hondo Williamson, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle, and Scott Howard.
Game coverage starts at 8:10 p.m. with Georgia Bulldog Network Exclusive Play-by-Play of Georgia/Alabama with Scott Howard and Eric Zeier, followed by live Post-Game coverage and phone calls till 1 a.m.
Tune in to WSB Radio for all your Georgia Bulldogs National Championship coverage.
