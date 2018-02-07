Top recruit, Quay Walker, tosses Tennessee hat for Georgia

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. - It’s official: Quay Walker has just broke Tennessee’s heart.
The south Georgia native and the nation’s second-ranked outside linebacker and 4-star prospect, pulled a fast one on the university at signing day at Crisp County High School.
In front of all the students and with his family behind him, Walker at first picked up the Tennessee hat out of a group that included Georgia, Alabama, and Auburn. He put the Vols hat on, which brought out a full gasp from the whole crowd.
Then he laughed, tossed the orange hat aside, and unzipped his jacket to reveal a Georgia t-shirt, which brought a roar from everyone.
Quay Walker, already cemented his name into the #DGD ring of honor 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/8p0AnzNwk5— Patrick (@Patt_Brown) February 7, 2018
That was the first time anyone at Crisp County knew of his decision, not even his head coach Brad Harber.
“Everybody thought I was gonna go to Tennessee, so I had to do that,” Walker said afterward.
Walker becomes the latest addition to Kirby Smart’s 2018 class which is loaded with defensive and linebacking talent. Walker joins fellow 2018 outside linebacker signees Adam Anderson (5-star), Azeez Ojulari (4-star), and Otis Reese (4-star), who flipped to the Bulldogs from Michigan this morning.
“I love everybody there,” Walker said of Georgia. “Especially my (future) teammates.”
Information from DawgNation was used in this report -- READ MORE HERE.
