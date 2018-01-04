ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves will induct former Braves pitcher Tim Hudson and longtime broadcaster Joe Simpson into the Braves Hall of Fame Saturday Jan. 27 at the Coca-Cola Roxy in The Battery Atlanta.
The two of them will become the 32nd an 33rd members of the Braves Hall of Fame.
Hudson played 17 years of Major League Baseball, winning 222 games and posting a 3.49 ERA with 2,080 strikeouts. He spent nine seasons with the Braves, where he garnered 11 wins and a 3.56 ERA in 244 games from 2005 to 2013. Hudson finished his Braves career ranked third in winning percentage (.611), ranked fifth in wins, ERA, games started (243), strikeouts (997) and innings pitched (1,573).
The Columbus, Georgia, native is also one of only 21 pitchers in MLB history to win at least 200 games, record 2,000 strikeouts and finish with a .600 or better career winning percentage.
Simpson, who will begin his 27th season as a Braves broadcaster in March, will begin his 12th year calling games on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast. He also calls games for Turner Sports during the MLB playoffs.
After playing 11 seasons between the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals and California Angels from 1973 to 1984, Simpson retired and began working as an analyst on Seattle Mariners telecasts. He then joined Turner Sports in 1992, where he called games with fellow Braves Hall of Fame members Skip Caray, Pete Van Wieren and Don Sutton. In 1995, Simpson was named Georgia Sports Broadcaster of the Year.
