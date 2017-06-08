Sarkisian talks replacing Shanahan, overcoming demons

by: Anthony Amey Updated: Jun 8, 2017 - 7:11 PM

ATLANTA - Pick a situation where a coach in the NFL has had to succeed someone at the top of his game. Or in some cases, a legend.

Most have involved head coaching changes.

Bill Parcells left the New York Giants after they won the Super Bowl following the 1990 season.

Ray Handley was forced into a seemingly impossible situation, went 14-18 in two seasons and was shown the door.

Six years later, Parcells guided the Patriots to the Super Bowl, then bolted New England.

Pete Carroll followed him in Foxboro and was fired after 3 seasons.

After Jimmy Johnson led the Dallas Cowboys to back-to-back Lombardi trophies following the 1992 and '93 seasons, he was ... "eased out" of Texas by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Barry Switzer was charged with trying to lead the first team to win a 3rd straight Super Bowl.

He did not succeed, although he did win one following the 1995 season.

You also have Jon Gruden succeeding a consistent playoff coach in Tony Dungy in Tampa Bay, then leading the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title his first season there.

Bill Callahan took over for Gruden in Oakland and guided the Raiders to that same Super Bowl to play against their former coach.

Across the Bay Area 13 seasons earlier, George Seifert took over for Bill Walsh after the Hall of Fame coach nicknamed "The Genius" won his third Lombardi trophy in the decade of the 1980s.

Perhaps the best situations in recent history involving coordinators taking over for renowned predecessors include the 1999 Minnesota Vikings.

Ray Sherman took over as offensive coordinator for Brian Billick, whose play-calling helped the Vikings set the NFL record for points scored in 1998 before leaving to become head coach in Baltimore.

Minnesota scored 157 points fewer the year after Billick left. That's nearly 10 points per game under the previous season's league-leading average.

Earlier in the decade, Mike Holmgren departed San Francisco as offensive coordinator after helping the 49ers to their last two Super Bowl titles during the '80s to try to revive the Green Bay Packers.

There to replace him calling plays for Hall of Famers Steve Young and Jerry Rice was one Mike Shanahan.

He helped Young win a pair of MVP awards, as the Niners went to the NFC Championship Game his first two seasons in the booth.

They won Super Bowl XXIX in his third season, with Young taking home game MVP honors after throwing a (still) Super Bowl-record 6 touchdown passes.

More than 20 years later, Shanahan's son was the NFL's Assistant Coach of the Year.

Kyle Shanahan coordinated the Falcons offense to an NFL-high 540 points in 2016, the eighth-most in league history.

He turned that into a head coaching position in ... San Francisco, leading the team that his father once called plays for.

Now putting Shanahan's old headset on is Steve Sarkisian, the former head coach at the University of Washington and the University of Southern California and (for one game--the College Football Playoff national championship game, mind you) offensive coordinator at Alabama, who once also served as an assistant for the Oakland Raiders.

Sarkisian spoke for the first time on Wednesday about why he decided to take over the very difficult job that Kyle Shanahan prospered in, and he also spoke about the alcohol problems that played a major role in him losing his job as head coach at USC.

