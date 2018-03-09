0 Thunder look to avoid meltdown against Spurs on Channel 2

OKLAHOMA CITY - When Greg Popovich is the head coach of your basketball team, you can expect to always have a chance to win, even when you are limited with players.

That has been the tale of the Spurs’ season. San Antonio, which currently sits in fifth place in a tight Western Conference playoff race, has managed to maintain a respectable position without its star forward Kawhi Leonard, who is battling a right quadriceps injury.

Leonard, who has only played in nine games and has not played since Jan. 13, said Wednesday in an ESPN article that he could return soon.

"I don't have a set date right now [for my return]," the 26-year-old Leonard said. "The progress I've been making has been great. [The pain] is diminishing. It's hard to explain, but I'm definitely better. I feel better, and I'm feeling more comfortable."

Despite missing Leonard and having other players with constant injuries throughout the season, the Spurs (37-28) have proven they can win no matter the circumstances.

With 17 games left in the regular season and percentage points behind the surging New Orleans Pelicans – who sit in fourth place in the conference – the Spurs will continue their fight to move upward in the standings when they go on the road to face the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday night.

The Thunder, which are two spots behind the Spurs, are riding a two-game losing streak against two teams ranked in the top three in the Western Conference: the Houston Rockets (1) and the Portland Trailblazers (3).

OKC and San Antonio have met twice this season with both earning a victory in the series. In the Dec. 3 matchup in Oklahoma City, Russell Westbrook recorded his seventh triple-double to aid the Thunder in defeating the Spurs 90-87.

When the two teams met in January, Oklahoma City – which has been prone to give up double-digit leads late in games – gave up a 23-point lead and lost in San Antonio, 104-101.

On Saturday, Thunder coach Billy Donovan will reinforce the concept to finish down the stretch and to play an entire 48 minutes, something OKC did not do in the last meeting.

OKC (38-29) has the talent and the scorers to get what would be a solid “statement” win over San Antonio if the Thunder shoot the ball well, earn scoring opportunities in transition off turnovers and eliminate turnovers on the offensive side of the ball.

Those key factors all start with the play of Westbrook, who was held to 15 points off 5-of-22 shooting from the floor in the January meeting.

The reigning MVP enters Saturday’s game eighth best in the league with an average of 25.4 points per game, first in the league in steals (10.2) and first in fast break points. Westbrook’s counterparts -- Paul George and Carmelo Anthony – will also need to carry their load as two combined are averaging 39 points per game.

Offensively, the Thunder thrive off second-chance points due to the ability of Stephen Adams to crash the boards on offense in which he ranks first in offensive rebounding percentage. On defense, OKC ranks first in steals (nine per game), first in deflections per game (16.8) and eighth overall in total defense, limiting its opponents to 103.8 points per game.

For the Spurs, LaMarcus Aldridge will need to have another superb game like he did in January, where he finished with 26 points and nine rebounds to play an integral in the Spurs’ comeback in the game.

The Spurs, which trailed 43-20 in the first half of the January game, used 3-point shooting and excellent defense down the stretch to erase the 23-point deficit.

It will be important for Danny Green to have a good game from 3-point range. In the last game against OKC, Green finished with 17 points off 5-of-13 shooting from beyond the arc, plus making it difficult for Westbrook to get comfortable shots from the floor.

The Spurs veterans – Manu Ginoboli, Pau Gasol, Rudy Gay and Tony Parker – will play a big part in San Antonio’s offensive efficiency, along with young players like Davis Bertans, Dejounte Murray and Kyle Anderson, who have shown they can compete consistently in the rotation. Gasol did not play Thursday night against the Warriors, and it remains to be seen if he plays as he deals with a sore shoulder from Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Bertans and Anderson combined for 19 points in the Spurs victory. Bertans hit three critical 3-pointers in the third quarter to help spark the Spurs third largest comeback under Popovich.

Parker, who did not play in the first two games, has the chance to bring his veteran impact and scoring opportunities in Saturday’s game, one that the Spurs could use to earn another victory against OKC.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m.

