  PODCAST: Now that it's over, what's next for Falcons?

    ATLANTA - What’s next??

    The Falcons are out of the playoffs.

    Should offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian return?

    Roquan Smith is leaving Georgia for the NFL.

    What will the defense look like next season?

    Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein and AJC sports columnist Jeff Schultz and discuss the Falcons’ year and the first-and-goal sequence that determined their fate in their “We Never Played the Game” podcast.

