ATLANTA - What’s next??
The Falcons are out of the playoffs.
Should offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian return?
Roquan Smith is leaving Georgia for the NFL.
What will the defense look like next season?
Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein and AJC sports columnist Jeff Schultz and discuss the Falcons’ year and the first-and-goal sequence that determined their fate in their “We Never Played the Game” podcast.
Listen here (then subscribe, rate and review):
