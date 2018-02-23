Partial schedule revealed for SEC Media Days in Atlanta

ATLANTA - The SEC Media Days will take place in July at the College Football Hall of Fame and at the adjacent Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center. This will mark the first time since 1985 that the popular event will occur at a location outside the Birmingham area.
The SEC announced Thursday the breakdown of when each school’s contingent will appear at the event. The conference will announce later a list of players who will represent their schools.
Here is the partial schedule of the schools and their coaches:
Monday, July 16
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
LSU – Ed Orgeron
Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher
Tuesday, July 17
Arkansas – Chad Morris
Florida – Dan Mullen
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Ole Miss – Matt Luke
Wednesday, July 18
Alabama – Nick Saban
Mississippi State – Joe Moorhead
Missouri – Barry Odom
Tennessee – Jeremy Pruitt
Thursday, July 19
Auburn – Gus Malzahn
South Carolina – Will Muschamp
Vanderbilt – Derek Mason
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}