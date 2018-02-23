  • Partial schedule revealed for SEC Media Days in Atlanta

    By: David Wellham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The SEC Media Days will take place in July at the College Football Hall of Fame and at the adjacent Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center. This will mark the first time since 1985 that the popular event will occur at a location outside the Birmingham area. 

    The SEC announced Thursday the breakdown of when each school’s contingent will appear at the event. The conference will announce later a list of players who will represent their schools. 

    Here is the partial schedule of the schools and their coaches:

    Monday, July 16

    Kentucky – Mark Stoops

    LSU – Ed Orgeron

    Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher  

    Tuesday, July 17

    Arkansas – Chad Morris 

    Florida – Dan Mullen 

    Georgia – Kirby Smart 

    Ole Miss – Matt Luke  

    Wednesday, July 18

    Alabama – Nick Saban

    Mississippi State – Joe Moorhead

    Missouri – Barry Odom

    Tennessee – Jeremy Pruitt 

    Thursday, July 19

    Auburn – Gus Malzahn

    South Carolina – Will Muschamp

    Vanderbilt – Derek Mason

