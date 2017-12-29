LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles skyline is one of the most famous in the world.
And thanks to NewsDrone 2, you're getting an incredible one-of-a-kind look at downtown Los Angeles during sunset. (Watch video above!)
NewsDrone 2 is in California for the Rose Bowl game featuring Georgia and Oklahoma.
The winner of the game will move onto the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
