ATLANTA - Sales data and fan surveys appear to have validated Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s strategy of bucking sports-industry tradition with sharply reduced prices on some popular concession-stand items.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened in August with a much-publicized “fan-first menu” that set concession prices for all events well below what most fans are accustomed to paying.
For example, hot dogs, popcorn, bottled water and soft drinks were priced at $2 – the latter with unlimited free refills – and nachos, pizza slices and waffle fries at $3.
Both the NFL and MLS ranked Mercedes-Benz Stadium No. 1 in the respective leagues for food and beverage experience.
CLICK HERE to read the entire myAJC report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}