LSU faces Notre Dame in Citrus Bowl, highlights big weekend for Channel 2

The New Year is almost here and the biggest games of the college football bowl season are just beginning to take place. With the holiday season in full effect and two days left in 2017, the final slate of games should make for an interesting ending to a football season that was filled with unforgettable moments, shocking upsets and close defeats.

Bowl season is the beauty of college football, and the games will only get better and more intense as the New Year approaches.

(20) Memphis vs Iowa State (AutoZone Liberty Bowl) | Saturday -- 12:30 p.m. on Channel 2

If one managed to miss some of the highest scoring college football games this season, he or she can watch No. 20 Memphis (10-2) play against Iowa State (7-5) Saturday in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

Memphis, which has put up video-game numbers in offensive stats, will essentially be one of three teams to play a home game this bowl season when they take field against the Cyclones, a team that does not score nearly as much as the Tigers but has proven they can stop high-powered Big 12 offenses such as Baker Mayfield with the Oklahoma Sooners and Kenny Hill with TCU Horned Frogs.

Memphis enters the Liberty Bowl ranked second in scoring offense, averaging nearly 48 points per game, fourth in total offense (averaging 548 yards per game) and eighth in pass offense (339). The Tigers have eclipsed the 50-point park in five of their games and the 60-point mark in three of their games this season – a win against UConn 70-31, a win against SMU 66-45 and a win against East Carolina 70-13. The lowest scoring affair for Memphis this season came when the Tigers defeated then No. 25 Navy, 30-27.

Most of the Tigers stellar offensive production has come through the hands of quarterback Riley Ferguson, who has completed 63 percent of his passes and has thrown for 3,971 yards and 36 touchdowns. Anthony Miller, just one of Ferguson’s offensive weapons, has recorded 92 receptions for 1,407 yards and 17 touchdowns. Some of Ferguson’s additional offensive targets include running back Tony Pollard and wide receiver Phil Mayhue, who have combined for 937 yards and six touchdowns.

The Tigers’ offensive production is mind boggling but their offensive dominance will be tested against the Cyclones’ defense under second-year coach Matt Campbell.

Iowa State, which will play in its first bowl game since 2012 when it lost to Tulsa in the Liberty Bowl, enters Saturday’s game ranked 45th in total defense (giving up 368 yards of offense), 28th in scoring defense (21 points per game), 30th in rush defense (134) and 30th in defensive touchdowns. According to ESPN Stats and Info, only one of the Cyclones’ last seven opponents managed more than 20 points.

The Cyclones rush defense served as the key factor in helping them upset the Sooners and the Horned Frogs, allowing some of their playmakers including safety Kamari Cotton-Moya and cornerback Brian Peavy to make huge plays in the Cyclones’ secondary. Their defense will also have to contain the Tigers rushing attack, one that is often overlooked due to Ferguson’s performance.

Tigers running back Darrell Henderson rushed for 1,154 yards, averaged nearly nine yards per carry and recorded nine touchdowns. Patrick Taylor Jr. ran for 798 yards and 13 touchdowns, adding another dimension to the Cyclones’ list of defensive tasks.

If Iowa State plans to secure another upset to put a statement on its season, the Cyclones will need to get pressure on Ferguson, keep an eye on Miller and Co. but also find ways to score more in the game.

The Cyclones average nearly 30 points per game, but compared to the Tigers, this is just scratching the surface. Iowa State averages 389 yards of offense, with most of the Cyclones’ production coming in the passing attack (270 yards per game). Quarterback Kyle Kempt, who has thrown for 1,473 yards and 13 touchdowns, will lead the Cyclones in the bowl game and will look to connect with senior wide receiver Allen Lazard, who had tallied 61 receptions, 799 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

Running back David Montgomery rushed for 1,094 yards and 11 touchdowns this season for the Cyclones and will look to take some pressure off Kempt and keep Ferguson and the Tigers’ offense on the sideline.

Defensively, Memphis gives up 33 points per game and will most likely give up huge chunks of yards and points to Iowa State.

As long as Memphis does not commit turnovers and its offensive runs efficiently, the Tigers will earn their 11th win this season with second-year coach Mike Norvell, who looks as if he will stay in Memphis for a third season. If the Cyclones manage to slow down the Tigers’ offense, limit the big plays that lead to touchdowns, force turnovers and find ways to keep scoring in the game, Iowa State could earn its third major upset to end the season.

(17) LSU at (14) Notre Dame (Citrus Bowl) | Monday -- 1 p.m. on Channel 2

When LSU (9-3) lost to Mississippi State, 37-7, in Week 3 and lost to Troy 24-21 in Week 5, the early-season criticism surrounding the Tigers’ season ramped up to new levels.

LSU, a team that is accustomed to competing with Alabama in the SEC West, had many thinking its season was headed for a downward spiral after losing to Troy, a Sun Belt conference opponent. The Tigers committed four turnovers (two fumbles, two interceptions) as the Trojans pulled one of the biggest early-season upsets in 2017. Stuck in the face of adversity through just five weeks of the season, the Tigers would go on to win six of its next seven games and a perfect 3-0 in the month of October after losing to Troy on Sept. 30.

LSU’s only loss after its horrific performance against Troy came against then No. 2 Alabama as Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers 24-10 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Hoping to keep pace with the Tide to compete for the SEC West crown – which would end up being Auburn – the Tigers carried over their momentum from October before losing to Alabama and used it to defeat Arkansas, Tennessee and Texas A&M to close out the season.

Ending the season on a high note, No. 17 LSU now looks to secure its first 10-win season since 2013 but the Tigers will be tasked with slowing down a Notre Dame offense that features a solid rushing attack, averages nearly 35 points per game and accumulates nearly 455 yards of total offense per game.

No. 14 Notre Dame (9-3) will also look to win its 10th game of the season and its second 10-win season under head coach Brian Kelly. Notre Dame lost three games for the season but the latter two – a loss to Miami and a loss to Stanford -- carried more weight as CFP projections began to take more importance but also revealing the issues and weaknesses the Fighting Irish needed to fix if they plan to beat the Tigers in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day at Camping World Stadium.

Weaknesses such as offensive woes at times, costly penalties and turnovers hurt the Fighting Irish late in the final stretch of the season. Miami destroyed Notre Dame 41-8, and Stanford defeated the Fighting Irish 38-20.

Consider the following number and stats for a minute.

Miami, ranked 43rd in total defense, is also tied for third in turnovers gained and third in turnover margin. Wimbush threw two interceptions and committed a fumble against the Hurricanes. Meanwhile, Stanford held Notre Dame from scoring in critical situations and the Fighting Irish committed eight penalties for 81 yards and committed three turnovers (one fumble and two interceptions) against the Cardinals.

Factor this in with the idea of the Fighting Irish facing a SEC defense like LSU, which ranks 11th in total defense, 21st in rush defense, 22nd in pass defense and 21st in turnover margin.

Not to mention, Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush – who has thrown for 1,818 yards, 16 touchdowns, six interceptions but completing less than 50 percent of his passes -- will be without wide receivers Kevin Stephenson (suspension), Chase Claypool (injured) and tight ends Alize Mack (suspension) and Brock Wright (injury). Meaning, Wimbush will have to rely on wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, Miles Boykin, Chris Finke and other tight ends.

Wimbush will also have to use his legs – which helped him record 765 yards and a team-high 14 touchdowns – and rely on the production of running back Josh Adams on offense for the Fighting Irish. Adams rushed for 1,386 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

For the Irish, however, running ball against LSU could be difficult and Tigers coach Ed Orgeron will look to force Wimbush to throw the ball instead of using his legs and limiting Adams production on the ground.

Something to watch out for in the game is how the Tigers maintain Notre Dame’s rushing attack with their top three linebackers being out due to injury. Luckily, they have additional weapons at the position that will provide the same impact and production against the run.

Offensively, the Tigers must play efficient with the mix of run and pass and not commit turnovers.

Tigers quarterback Danny Etling, who has thrown for 2,234, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions, must be ready to play against his favorite team that grew up watching and wanting to play for as a kid.

"Once I began loving football more than basketball, I grew up thinking I'd be a quarterback for Notre Dame," Etling told the New Orleans Times-Picayune. "But they barely recruited me. I was a pro-style quarterback and they were going in a different offensive direction.”

Etling, a Terre Haute, Ind., native, has completed 60 percent of his passes this season and has also rushed for two touchdowns. His comfort and his ability to get going early in the game will depend on the play of running back Derrius Guice, who rushed for 1,153 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. Guice, who was dealing with a knee injury, is expected to play in Monday’s game.

Notre Dame will have its hands full stopping Guice, and if he gets in a groove, the Fighting Irish could be in trouble.

Notre Dame and LSU are no strangers to each other as this year’s meeting marks the 12th time the two teams have faced off. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 6-5, and the last time the Fighting Irish played the Tigers, Notre Dame won 31-28 in the Music City Bowl in 2014.

For Etling, this game could be the perfect way to get revenge against the very team he wanted to play for a child. For the Irish, it could be the perfect ending to a downward spiral at the end of the regular season.

