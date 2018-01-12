LIVE UPDATES: Falcons head to Philadelphia for NFC playoff game

PHILADELPHIA - The Falcons are headed to Philadelphia!
The team boarded the plane around 2 p.m. Friday ahead of Saturday’s big game.
The Dirty Birds take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round game Saturday at 4:35 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Channel 2 Action News and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a team headed to the game to bring you complete coverage throughout the weekend.
Follow our LIVE updates below:
2 p.m. Falcons take off for Philadelphia.
Headed to the Northeast.— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 12, 2018
Strictly business. #InBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/e6VKPRQPPw
ATL ✈️ PHI— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 12, 2018
👻 - falcons pic.twitter.com/6gNWvdO6nK
