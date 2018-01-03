Julio Jones makes prediction for National Championship game

ATLANTA - The pick is in and, unsurprisingly, Atlanta Falcons’ Julio Jones chose his alma mater to win the big game.
The wide receiver, who played for Alabama from 2008 to 2010, told Channel 2 Action News that the Crimson Tide’s defense will help them bring home the National Championship trophy.
Jones said he cheered for Georgia in the Rose Bowl but, “I can’t cheer for them Monday. I can’t.”
Jones predicted a low scoring game -- with a final score of 24-17.
“Hopefully it will be a great game,” he said.
Atlanta Falcons' @juliojones_11 said Nick Saban and Kirby Smart had a "great relationship" when he was at Alabama. "Hopefully it will be a good game." #UGA2ATL https://t.co/q6vawVcFSo pic.twitter.com/NtzO28swOY— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) January 3, 2018
Jones also had some fond memories of the time he played the Bulldogs in Athens back in 2008.
A game all Georgia fans want to forget. Here's what @juliojones_11 had to say about the time he played the Bulldogs in Athens during the infamous blackout game. https://t.co/q6vawVcFSo #UGA2ATL pic.twitter.com/bPGdv7lyfA— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) January 3, 2018
