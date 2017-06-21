Updated: Jun 21, 2017 - 5:26 PM

ATLANTA - Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Julio Jones is at the center of a lawsuit between two well-known sports agents, Pat Dye Jr. and Jimmy Sexton.

According to AL.com, Dye filed a lawsuit against Sexton in January 2016 in the Georgia Superior Court, accusing Sexton of stealing clients, including Jones.

Sexton and Dye worked together as partners of SportsTrust Advisors in 2010 before Sexton decided to leave for Creative Artist Agency in November 2011.

Dye is suing Sexton for breach of contract, fraud, breach of fiduciary duties, violation of trade secrets and tortious interference, according to the report on AL.com.

Dye accused Sexton of going out of his way to build a relationship with Jones in an attempt to bring him on with CAA in 2011.

Before Dye and Sexton parted ways, Dye alleges that Sexton recruited Jones and NFL running back Darren Sproles.

Dye also accused Sexton of using his relationship with Jones to land former Alabama players Trent Richardson and Mark Barron as clients.

It's unclear when or if the lawsuit will ever get to trial. Jones is not accused of any wrongdoing in regards to the lawsuit.

The 28-year-old Jones is coming off another stellar season, recording 83 receptions for 1,049 yards and six touchdowns.

He has earned four NFL Pro Bowl honors and two NFL All-Pro selections.

