ATHENS, Ga. - University of Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is a special person -- both on and off the field.
Fromm led the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game this season. But sometimes it’s what he does off the field that means the most.
The freshman from Warner Robins and some of his teammates attended the annual Big Hearts event this weekend in Athens.
TRENDING STORIES:
The event is made up of a talent show, a dance and a banquet. It raises money for Extra Special People, a group dedicated to enriching the lives of those who have special needs.
UGA football players traditionally attend the event, and this year was no different.
Photos on Twitter show Fromm, Lorenzo Carter, Nate McBride and several other teammates dancing and interacting with the kids.
Fromm sent an adorable tweet after the event, saying, “Big Hearts 2k18 left me with a soft heart.”
Big Hearts 2k18 left me with a soft heart pic.twitter.com/lOGgP4Uohl— JakefromStateFromm (@FrommJake) February 12, 2018
Thanks for putting a smile on my cousins face!! pic.twitter.com/ISJKmGsjLO— Kaylinnn❂ (@Kaymroyal) February 12, 2018
You made our sons day! Thanks for volunteering with ESP pic.twitter.com/5Ff7dRCsJ7— Jordan Downs (@jdowns29) February 12, 2018
A few weeks ago, Fromm took time out of his schedule to visit a girl from his hometown in the hospital.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}