    By: Wilton Jackson

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The Atlanta Hawks announced that they signed guard Damion Lee to a 10-day contract.

    This season, Lee has played in 37 games with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G-League, averaging 15.6 points in nearly 30 minutes, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

    Lee played at Drexel from 2011 to 2015, where he played in 125 games and averaged 16 points per game. After finishing his degree at Drexel, Lee enrolled as a graduate transfer student at Louisville, where he averaged 15.9 points per game and nearly four rebounds per game.

    Lee, who has come back from two ACL surgeries, was allocated from the Boston Celtics to the Maine Red Claws in October 2016. In 16 games with the Red Claws, he averaged 17.8 points per game before the team terminated his contract in January 2017.

    The Baltimore, Maryland native returned to the Santa Cruz Warriors in October 2017.

    For his career, he has averaged 16 points per game, 5.3 rebounds and nearly three assists per  game. 

