0 GT assistant coach resigns in midst of NCAA investigation

ATLANTA - Georgia Tech assistant basketball coach Darryl LaBarrie has resigned.

LaBarrie was placed on paid leave in November as the NCAA and the school investigated an allegation of an NCAA rules violation.

The investigation centers around an issue that occurred while LaBarrie was hosting a recruit during the 2016-17 recruiting cycle.

Georgia Tech issued to following statement: “Darryl LaBarrie has resigned from his position as a men’s basketball assistant coach at Georgia Tech. As this is a personnel matter and an NCAA review remains ongoing, Georgia Tech cannot comment further at this time.”

LaBarrie issued the following statement: “The NCAA review is taking longer than any of us would have hoped for. Therefore, as a Georgia Tech graduate who loves the school, I recently resigned my assistant coaching position with the program to alleviate one of the many distractions that the team has had to deal with this season. As a college coach, father of three beautiful girls, and husband to my wonderful wife who has been terrific throughout this process, I have earned a reputation of a man of integrity that cares for student-athletes and following NCAA rules. I look forward to returning to college coaching and shaping the lives of young men along their journey. Thank you to all of my family, friends, former players, current members of the team, my teammates, and former co-workers that have been extremely supportive and positive this season. Meanwhile, as part of my continued cooperation with the review process, I will not comment further.”

The Jackets are 11-12 on the season and play at Louisville Thursday night.

