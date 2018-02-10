0 Golden State-San Antonio: Warriors, Spurs clash in NBA action on Channel 2

The NBA All-Star break is in less than two weeks, and coaches and players are hard at work hoping to continue or put together a cohesive rhythm of wins to end the first half of the season on a high note.

With a frenzy of jaw-dropping trades that took place before the NBA trade deadline on Thursday afternoon, teams are vying for additional pieces with hopes of building a rotation to better compete for a playoff spot, but to also keep up with the NBA’s best team: The Golden State Warriors.

After going 2-3 in their last five games, Golden State (42-13) ended a two-game skid, defeating the Dallas Mavericks 121-103 Thursday night and avoiding their first three-game losing streak since March 2017.

Despite the win over the Mavericks, Golden State started the game slow offensively before getting in rhythm as the game moved along. Even more, the Warriors sustained losses from three Western conference teams in Utah, Denver and a 20-point loss to Oklahoma City Tuesday night. A lack of defense and turnovers contributed a huge part in their struggles. Against OKC, Golden State committed 12 first-half turnovers for 19 Thunder points and finished the game with a total of 25 turnovers.

Against Dallas, the Warriors committed 16 turnovers but outscored the Mavericks over the next three quarters to beat the worse team in the Western Conference.

The Warriors will look to continue their winning ways against the San Antonio Spurs (35-21) Saturday night. When the two teams met on Nov. 2, Golden State defeated San Antonio 112-92 in their first meeting since beating them in the Western Conference finals.

Like the match in November, San Antonio will be without Leonard Saturday night as he is still battling a right quadriceps injury.

The Spurs, which are coming off a 129-81 win against the Phoenix Suns, currently sit in third place in the Western Conference ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Before defeating the Suns, San Antonio dropped two games to Houston and to Utah.

As for Tony Parker, the 16-year veteran point guard scored 13 points in 17 minutes off the bench against Phoenix. Not to mention, the Spurs’ bench scored 66 of the team's 129 total points.

Without Leonard and Rudy Gay in the lineup, the Spurs’ bench along with efforts from LaMarcus Aldridge, Danny Green, Patty Mills, Manu Ginoboli, Dejounte Murray, Tony Parker and Kyle Anderson will be important if they hope to beat the Warriors.

Aldridge leads the team in scoring, averaging 22 points and almost nine rebounds per game. Anderson, who has been playing in the place of Leonard and has been a topic of discussion in recent weeks, finished with 16 points in the first meeting between the two teams. The Spurs could use a lot more of his contribution in Saturday’s game.

As a team, San Antonio ranks 27th in points per game (101.4), ninth in rebounding, 15th in assists and first in defense, allowing its opponents just under 98 points per game.

While the Spurs are without their second and third leading scorers, they have managed to stay near the top of a highly competitive Western Conference because of its defense.

If the Spurs can limit the number of points the Warriors score in transition and defend the perimeter against three-point shooting opportunities, San Antonio may be able to compete with the defending NBA champs.

As for the Warriors, winning games after starting slow is not the best recipe for success, even they know it. In the November matchup, Golden State started the game sluggish before going on to win. Not to mention, San Antonio did not shoot the ball well after the first quarter of the game where they shot 48 percent from the floor. In the second quarter, the Spurs shot 33 percent from the floor and failed to make a three pointer in the second half after hitting six to start the game.

One thing is certain: The Warriors will not continue to start slow and they will not have many bad shooting nights. While Golden State’s win over Dallas does carry as much weight as a victory against a team contending for a playoff spot, the Warriors are coming off a night where they shot 51 percent from the floor.

As a team, Golden State averages nearly 51 percent, leads the league in scoring (115 points per game), ranks 12th in rebounds and first in assists and blocks. Curry, the third leading scorer in the NBA, leads the Warriors in scoring, averaging 27 points per game, followed by Kevin Durant with 26 and Klay Thompson with 20.

Draymond Green leads the team in rebounds per game (7.9) and assists (7.3) and Durant leads the team in blocks (1.9) and ranks fourth in the league.

Defensively, the Warriors rank 23rd in defense, allowing their opponents 108 points per game. It is very clear that the Spurs will have to outscore Golden State to win, even if their defense gets the job done.

For San Antonio, it means running the offense through Aldridge, shooters knocking down three pointers and the bench adding the extra push to boost the offensive efforts.

For Golden State, the Warriors will need a solid start on offense and limit their number of turnovers.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. from ORACLE Arena.

