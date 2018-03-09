0 Without Curry, Warriors look to continue win streak against Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS - When two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry is not in the starting lineup for Golden State, the Warriors are still an excellent team and one that still remains hard to beat. It is rare to have three other dynamic talents on a team – Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green – plus bench players who can step up and fill the void for arguably one of the best shooters on the planet.

Night in and night out, the Warriors find a way to use their offensive fire power from 3-point range and fast-pace offense to out-duel their opponents and further solidify their place as the team to beat, even when one of their key players is down.

Coming off an 110-107 victory over the San Antonio Spurs Thursday night, Golden State (51-14) earned a victory over a limited Spurs team without their leading scorer in Curry, who rolled his ankle early in the first quarter. And, for the Warriors, it was not a problem.

With a game against a surging Portland Trailblazers team – which has won eight straight -- Friday night and going on the road to face the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday afternoon, the Warriors will again need their core players to step up as Curry will not make the weekend road trip.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr just said Stephen Curry (ankle) is missing the game in Portland tomorrow and Minnesota on Sunday. The NBA All-Star won't be with the team at all during the two-game trip. https://t.co/A7PVQIduap — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) March 9, 2018

Strangely enough, when the Warriors faced the Timberwolves in their first meeting back in November, Durant did not play as he was dealing with a bruised left thigh. Golden State managed to still get the 125-101 victory behind the play of Thompson and Curry, who combined for 50 points in the Warriors’ win.

After that Nov. 8 matchup, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told The Associated Press he “kind of likes the idea” of playing a man down.

“I actually like when we have to sit somebody,” Kerr said. “We have so much talent, we can afford to miss one of our main guys. It’s good for the team, it’s good for morale, it’s good for individual development, and it forces the group to play together when you’re missing one of your main guys.”

And, after last night’s victory over the Spurs, Kerr reiterated that statement.

"We'll get Steph healthy. We've proven we can win without him," Kerr said.

Riding a seven-game winning streak, the Warriors will get another opportunity to earn a victory without Curry when they face a Timberwolves’ team that is on a three-game losing streak and coming off a 117-109 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Minnesota (38-29) enters Sunday’s game second in the Northwest Division and sixth in the Western Conference, sitting only percentage points behind the Spurs for fifth place.

The Timberwolves will remain without their leading scorer and All-Star forward Jimmy Butler, who is still battling a meniscal injury to his right knee. Butler was averaging 22 points per game.

Despite not having Butler, Minnesota has other options to garner offensive production. The question is – like it was in their first two matchups against Golden State – can they match the Warriors’ production that lies beyond the 3-point line.

Behind Butler, Karl Anthony Towns – the second-leading scorer for the T-Wolves – is averaging 20 points per game and 12 rebounds per game.

Andrew Wiggins, who went 6-of-21 from the floor for 13 points against Celtics Thursday, is averaging nearly 18 points per game, followed by Jeff Teague with nearly 14 points and seven assists, Taj Gibson with 12 and Jamal Crawford with 10.

If one thing is certain, the Timberwolves have shown that they have a strong presence in the paint when playing Golden State due to the Warriors lack of size near the basket.

Towns, in two games versus the Warriors this season, averaged nearly 24 points and 12 rebounds, right along his average per game. Gibson also adds another big body in the paint to help the Timberwolves crash the boards for second-chance opportunities. Not to mention, in the last matchup in January, Minnesota outscored Golden State 60-44 in points in the paint.

As Towns has said before, however, beating the Warriors requires more than winning the battle in the post.

“You can’t beat the Warriors if you’re playing 2 versus 3. You can’t trade 2s for 3s,” Towns said after the Timberwolves 126-113 loss to the Warriors in January. “We did a great job fighting all night, but it seemed like we got so close, they just started raining 3s again. No matter, uncontested, contested, it didn’t matter.”

Hoping to end a three-game skid, Minnesota will need its remaining starters to step up and hit baskets to keep up with the Warriors. Minnesota could also use the help of another outstanding performance from Nemanja Bjelica, who finished with 30 points against Boston Thursday night.

In addition, it has not been decided if Derrick Rose will play in Sunday's game. Rose, who signed with Minnesota on Thursday, averaged 9.8 points with the Cavaliers this season. For his career, he is averaging 19.2 points and 5.8 assists.

Breaking: Free agent guard Derrick Rose is signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the rest of the season, sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/YezFUUgzMo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 8, 2018

The Timberwolves average only eight made 3-pointers per game. Knowing that, defense will be key for them, especially when it comes to guarding the perimeter in the Warriors' consistent ball movement in half-court and transition offense.

As for Golden State, the Warriors enter the game looking to move the ball in transition, limit their turnovers and establish a good shooting night from the floor without Curry. In January, Durant finished with a triple-double performance and the Warriors hit 21 3-pointers that made the ultimate difference in the game.

Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at the Target Center.

