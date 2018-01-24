Georgia's Jake Fromm has 12-to-1 odds to win next year's Heisman Trophy

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm has 12-to-1 odds of winning the 2018 Heisman Trophy, according to Bovada odds in Las Vegas.
Fromm, who will be a sophomore next season, is tied for the fourth-best chance of winning next season’s top individual honor along with Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins, Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham and West Virginia’s Will Grier.
Below are the full Bovada odds for the 2018 Heisman as of Tuesday posted by College Football Insider Brett McMurphy:
- Bryce Love (7-to-1)
- Johnathan Taylor (8-to-1)
- Khalil Tate (9-to-1)
- Tua Tagovailoa 10/1
- J.K. Dobbins, Jake Fromm, Jarrett Stidham and Will Grier (12-to-1)
- Justin Herbert and Kelly Bryant (15-to-1)
- Trace McSorley and McKenzie Milton (18-to-1)
- Cam Akers and Jake Browning (22-to-1)
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}