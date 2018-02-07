Georgia Tech: Yellow Jackets happy with 2018 Signing Day class

The year of 2017 was unlucky, if nothing else, for Paul Johnson and his Georgia Tech football team. Although the Yellow Jackets finished even (4-4) in the ACC, they were 5-6 overall, the second time in three years that Tech has posted a losing record.
Tech’s first two losses were both by a single point, against ranked teams, away from home. Three of their first four defeats were by four points or less.
Signing Day always brings new hope, though, and the Yellow Jackets were able to get two local players with tremendous upside to sign on the dotted line on Wednesday: Quon Griffin, a defensive lineman from two-time state champion Rome, and Christian Malloy, a running back from Parkview High School in Lilburn.
