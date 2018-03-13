0 Georgia State embracing underdog role: 'We're going to be ready, I guarantee you that'

ATLANTA - The Georgia State Panthers are going dancing for just the fourth time in school history.

And if you think they’re a one-and-done team, don’t tell Head Coach Ron Hunter.

The Panthers defeated Texas-Arlington on Sunday in New Orleans to claim the Sun Belt Conference tournament championship and the automatic bid that comes with it.

When the bracket was announced later that night, the Panthers learned they would be a 15-seed and face the 2-seed Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round.

Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein spoke with Hunter after Monday’s practice and he showed again why he’s one of the great personalities in college sports.

“What college athletics should be about is what’s happening at Georgia State. Not all this FBI stuff or this other stuff. It’s about these guys right here that eat at McDonalds,” Hunter said. “They told us today that Cincinnati gets to stay at the Hyatt. We (have to) stay at Comfort Inn. Cincinnati gets to eat at Ruth’s Chris. We (have to) eat at Wendy’s. But when it comes Friday at 2 o’clock, we’re going to be ready. We’re going to be ready to play, I can guarantee you that.”

The Panthers and Bearcats are set to tip at 2 p.m. Friday in Nashville.

Should Georgia State pull off the remarkable upset, they’d face the winner of Nevada-Texas.

