0

ATLANTA - Before Alabama and Georgia take the field Monday night for the College Football Playoff National Championship, take a look at how these two teams have fared against each other over the years.

Alabama leads the series against Georgia, 38-25-4.

Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are your home for everything College Football Playoff National Championship. Make sure to follow @WSBTV and @AJCSports for updates on Twitter & LIKE the official WSB-TV Facebook page!

For much more on the Georgia Bulldogs, CLICK HERE to download and listen to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein & AJC's Jeff Schultz on the ‘We Never Played the Game’ podcast.

Alabama – The Crimson Tide’s longest winning streak against Georgia is five wins, dating back to 1910 to 1916. Alabama’s largest margin of victory against Georgia is 36-0 in 1905.

Georgia – The Bulldogs' longest winning streak against the Crimson Tide is five wins, dating back to 1922 to 1926. Georgia’s largest margin of victory against Alabama is 35-0 back in 1948.

Besides Tuscaloosa and Athens, the series has been hosted in Columbus, Georgia, Montgomery, Alabama and Atlanta, with numerous Alabama home games being played in Birmingham, Alabama, at Legion Field.

Alabama has won the last three meetings against Georgia since 2008.

2008 –The Crimson Tide defeated the Bulldogs, 41-30, in Athens.

2012 – The Crimson Tide defeated the Bulldogs, 32-28 in SEC Championship.

2015 – The Crimson Tide defeated the Bulldogs, 38-10, in Athens.

In the 2012 SEC Championship game, Georgia trailed Alabama, 32-28, with nine seconds left in the game. Bulldogs quarterback Aaron Murray threw a pass that was deflected but caught by wide receiver Chris Conley. Conley was tackled and the clock ran out. Alabama would go on to demolish Notre Dame to win its third national title in four years.

The last time Georgia defeated Alabama was in 2007 when the Bulldogs defeated the Crimson Tide, 26-23, in Tuscaloosa. Alabama was 3-0 and ranked No. 16 in Nick Saban’s first year with the Crimson Tide. With the game tied at 20 at the end of the fourth quarter, the Crimson Tide settled for a field goal on their first possession. Georgia responded with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Mikey Henderson to beat Alabama, 26-23.

Georgia returns to the National Championship on Jan. 8, against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This year’s title game marks the first time the two teams have played each other for a college football championship.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.