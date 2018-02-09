ATLANTA - Georgia Tech basketball coach Josh Pastner says there is no truth to the allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in 2016.
Pastner adamantly denied the allegations Thursday night immediately following the team’s game against Louisville.
“Zero, zero, zero, zero, zero truth to any of those disgusting, bogus allegations,” Pastner said.
Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner answers a question about a sexual assault allegation against him pic.twitter.com/mT6C1opSEo— Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) February 9, 2018
A suit was filed Thursday in Pima County Superior Court by former Georgia Tech booster Ron Bell and his girlfriend, Jennifer Pendley.
Last month, Pastner filed a defamation lawsuit against Bell and Pendley, saying the couple was trying to defame and blackmail him by accusing him of breaking NCAA rules.
The countersuit claims Pastner sexually assaulted Pendley in February 2016 when he was head coach at Memphis.
Pastner played at Arizona from 1996-2000 and was a Wildcats assistant coach from 2002-08 before being hired by Memphis in 2009. He was hired by Georgia Tech in April, 2016.
CLICK HERE to read the entire report on myAJC.com.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}