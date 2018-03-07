ATLANTA - Four former Georgia Bulldogs rank among the top-50 NFL prospects ahead of the 2018 draft, according to NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah.
Linebacker Roquan Smith leads the pack at No. 11. He is followed by running back Sony Michel at No. 26, offensive guard Isaiah Wynn at No. 37 and running back Nick Chubb at No. 44. Georgia has the second-most players represented on the list, only behind Alabama, who has five players in the top-50.
Wynn was the only Bulldog out of the four, not to participate in last weekend’s NFL scouting combine because of an injury. The other three each had successful showings ranking among the best in the skills assessments of their respective position groups.
This story was written by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
