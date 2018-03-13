  • Falcons tag second-round tenders on free agents Ben Garland, Ricardo Allen

    By: Wilton Jackson

    ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons placed second-round tenders on restricted free agents Ricardo Allen and Ben Garland, according to the team’s website. 

    For those who might be confused about what tender is, it means that if another team signs Allen or Garland, the Falcons will be compensated with a pick in the draft round attached to that player. If a team signs Allen, the Falcons will be compensated with a second-round pick. 

    With both Garland and Allen being unrestricted free agents, the Falcons have the opportunity to match offers from other teams given to each player.

    Allen, who finished his third season with the Falcons, tallied 54 combined tackles, one interception, one tackle for a loss and one pass defense in 15 games. In the three-year span, the safety has started 46 out of 47 games, recorded 212 tackles, deflected nine passes, recorded six interceptions, one forced fumble and one sack.

    Garland, who came to Atlanta in 2015, has played in 32 games for the Falcons. Last season, he started in three games and got his first start against the Saints in Week 14. 

