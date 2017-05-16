by: Anthony Amey Updated: May 16, 2017 - 7:29 PM

ATLANTA - Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman is coming off his second-straight trip to the Pro Bowl.

And a new contract may soon match his Super Bowl-caliber resume.

“I play football because I love it,” Freeman said Monday. “The main thing I can do right now is focus on my business. And my business is being the best Devonta Freeman I can be.”

The last time we talked about Freeman’s contract situation, it was because of some less-than-desirable timing by his agent, who brought up a contract demand during Super Bowl week.

“Business will get taken care of outside of what I do. I’ll focus on me,” Freeman said.

TRENDING STORIES:

As the Falcons prepare to end “Phase 2” of its offseason workout program, Freeman is poised to continue building on back-to-back successful seasons.

He said he’s gained about 5 pounds of muscle in the offseason. He hopes this will allow him to break more tackles in 2017.

Freeman said he believes that new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is a “player’s coach.” He said he’s not expecting any changes to the offense.

Freeman was asked about sharing the backfield with fellow running back Tevin Coleman.

“We are the best duo in the NFL,” Freeman said with confidence.

2-time Pro Bowl #Falcons RB Devonta Freeman on the 1-2 backfield punch of himself & Tevin Coleman: "We (are) the best duo in the NFL." pic.twitter.com/Z6zXlnpbGn — Anthony Amey (@AnthonyAmeyWSB) May 16, 2017

Freeman and Coleman were part of the Falcons’ fifth-ranked rushing offense in 2016. Freeman led the team with 1,079 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Over the past two seasons, Freeman has 2,140 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. He’s added 127 receptions for 1,040 yards and 5 additional touchdowns.

It certainly seems like the fourth-round draft pick has a point in arguing for a new deal. He’s set to make $1.797 million in 2017.





© 2017 Cox Media Group.