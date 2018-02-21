ATLANTA - Alabama has always been known for its talented athletes in football. Even more, some of the greatest wide receivers began their football dreams in Alabama, including Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones.
Al. com ranked Jones the third-top receiver from the state of Alabama, behind former Falcons wideout Roddy White, a former teammate of Jones; and NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens. Jones has already passed three Pro Football Hall of Fame receivers on the list – John Stallworth, Don Hutson and Ozzie Newsome. The ranking of the wide receivers is determined by most NFL career receiving yards.
To put this in perspective, Jones – who just finished his seventh NFL season – is only 6,880 yards behind Owens, who spent 14 years in the league with various teams. Jones trails White by 1,809, and White spent 10 seasons with the Falcons.
If things continue to look up for Jones, he could easily become the top wide receiver in the state sooner rather than later.
Top 10 NFL Receivers from Alabama high schools and colleges
1. Terrell Owens – 15,934 receiving yards
2. Roddy White – 10,863 receiving yards
3. Julio Jones – 9,054 receiving yards
4. John Stallworth – 8,723 receiving yards
5. Don Hutson – 7,991 receiving yards
6. Ozzie Newsome – 7,980 receiving yards
7. Frank Sanders – 6,749 receiving yards
8. Jerricho Cotchery – 6,623 receiving yards
9. Jimmy “Red” Phillips – 6,044 receiving yards
10. Rich Caster – 5,515 receiving yards
