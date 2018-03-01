ATLANTA - In 2016, Vic Beasley led the NFL with 15.5 sacks. In 2017, however, he only recorded five at the linebacker position.
Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said Beasley will move back to defensive end full time in the 2018 season.
“For a stretch there, we felt the best thing for us to do would be play him in both roles – at [linebacker] and at the nickel defensive end,” Quinn said on AtlantaFalcons.com. “We’re just going to go back to what he does best. At the time, we needed to use him in that role, but we’ll feature him as a defensive end all the time in 2018.”
Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff also said he is confident that the team will exercise its fifth-year option on Beasley.
The Falcons have until May 3 to use the option on Beasley’s contract.
