Despite history, Falcons are favored in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - It’s only the Divisional Playoff round. The sixth-seeded Atlanta Falcons are the road team.
Still, the team travels to Philadelphia as a 2.5-point favorite against an Eagles team that finished the season with the best record in the NFC and is without their star quarterback, Carson Wentz.
Atlanta is 4-5 in Divisional Playoff games - 0-1 against Philadelphia.
On the eve of their fourth post-season meeting, however, sports pundits are clearing a path for Atlanta and selling hard the possibility of a Falcons-Patriots Super Bowl rematch.
