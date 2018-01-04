Date of Atlanta's MLS All-Star game announced

ATLANTA - The MLS All-Star Game will be held at Atlanta United’s home of Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 1.
The rest of the league’s regular-season schedule will be unveiled at 2 p.m.
The All-Star game opponent has yet to be named.
The game will be televised on ESPN, UniMas, UDN, TSN, TVA Sports and to more than 170 countries.
Atlanta United led MLS in average and total attendance last season, setting several records.
