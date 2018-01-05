Would you rather have Herschel Walker or Nick Chubb/Sony Michel duo?

ATHENS, Ga. - Most people consider running back Herschel Walker to be the greatest player who ever suited up for the Georgia Bulldogs.
He was Superman.
Legend has it that he once yanked a door off a smoking car to remove a woman trapped in a wreck.
Channel 2 Action News, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB Radio are your home for everything College Football Playoff National Championship.
Make sure to follow @WSBTV and @AJCSports for updates on Twitter & LIKE the official WSB-TV Facebook page!
For much more on the Georgia Bulldogs, CLICK HERE to download and listen to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein & AJC's Jeff Schultz on the ‘We Never Played the Game’ podcast.
Walker had the strength of two men -- unless the two men are Georgia running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel.
Walker led the Bulldogs to a national championship in 1980 and the duo of Chubb and Michel have helped Georgia reach Monday’s national title game too.
Who would you rather have - Walker or Chubb/Michel?
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}