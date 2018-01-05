  • Would you rather have Herschel Walker or Nick Chubb/Sony Michel duo?

    By: Mike Luck

    Updated:

    ATHENS, Ga. - Most people consider running back Herschel Walker to be the greatest player who ever suited up for the Georgia Bulldogs.

    He was Superman.

    Legend has it that he once yanked a door off a smoking car to remove a woman trapped in a wreck.

    Walker had the strength of two men -- unless the two men are Georgia running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel.

    Walker led the Bulldogs to a national championship in 1980 and the duo of Chubb and Michel have helped Georgia reach Monday’s national title game too.

    Who would you rather have - Walker or Chubb/Michel?

