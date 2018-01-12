What went wrong for Georgia? Here are a few (other) reasons

Fans are quick to point to the officiating as THE determining factor in Georgia’s loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff Championship.
AJC columnist Jeff Schultz and WSB-TV sports director Zach Klein discuss the Bulldogs’ actions that cost them the game after a dominant first half in their “We Never Played the Game” podcast.
Refs? Too much Saban? Tua? Zach and Jeff get some assistance from coaches Nick Saban and Kirby Smart to identify when the game turned. Listen (then subscribe, rate and review):
