ATLANTA - Third-ranked Georgia will be the home team in the College Football Playoff Championship Game against Alabama in Atlanta.
The Bulldogs, as the higher-seeded team, are considered the home team an will wear red jerseys.
The Crimson Tide will wear their road white jerseys.
Both Georgia and Alabama were considered the road teams in their semifinal matchups at the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl, respectively.
