Watch: Shaq freestyles, trolls Ernie Johnson over Georgias National Championship loss

    By: JuliaKate E. Culpepper

    Shaquille O’Neal isn’t letting fellow TNT Halftime Report host Ernie Johnson forget about Georgia’s National Championship loss.

    On Thursday, O’Neal freestyled about Georgia’s overtime loss to Alabama, mocked Johnson’s confidence in the Bulldogs and called Charles Barkley fat while a brass band played.

    “Shout out to the Florida Gators and the Crimson Tide,” O’Neal said to Johnson. “You thought you was going to win, I told you, you lied. Y’all was up by six. I told you not to celebrate, why’d you do this?”

    O’Neal’s full rap can be watched below:

     

