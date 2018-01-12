Watch: 15 reasons to feel better about the Bulldogs

Georgia lost to Alabama in overtime in the national championship game Monday.
It was a heart-breaking defeat and dreams of players, coaches and fans were crushed.
A little time has passed since and sometimes a bit of perspective can be helpful and soothing too.
There’s still plenty of reasons to feel good about the Bulldogs’ 13-win season and the future.
Check out the video above to see 15 reasons to feel better about the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}