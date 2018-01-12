  • Watch: 15 reasons to feel better about the Bulldogs

    By: Mike Luck

    Georgia lost to Alabama in overtime in the national championship game Monday.

    It was a heart-breaking defeat and dreams of players, coaches and fans were crushed.

    A little time has passed since and sometimes a bit of perspective can be helpful and soothing too.

    There’s still plenty of reasons to feel good about the Bulldogs’ 13-win season and the future.

    Check out the video above to see 15 reasons to feel better about the Georgia Bulldogs.

     

     

     

