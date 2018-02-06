  • VIDEO: Watch Georgia fans light up Mercedes-Benz Stadium before fourth quarter of National

    By: JuliaKate E. Culpepper

    Updated:

    Just like Georgia fans lit up Notre Dame Stadium and the Rose Bowl this season, they lit up Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the fourth quarter of Monday’s National Championship game.

    The video posted by UGA Sports’ Radi Nabulsi shows the Georgia faithful with their cell phone lights on and hands raised around the entire stadium.

    Alabama went on to beat Georgia 26-23 in overtime.

     

