ATLANTA - The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide tonight in the 2018 National Championship Game.
Before the Bulldogs take the field though, check out their locker room at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
You can see close ups of Jake Fromm, Nick Chubb and Sony Michel’s lockers in the video by ESPN below.
Georgia has a short walk from its locker room to the field.
