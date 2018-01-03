VIDEO: Sony Michel's winning TD set to Titanic music is perfect

PASADENA, Calif. - If this version of Sony Michel’s game-winning touchdown in Monday’s Rose Bowl doesn’t give you chills, nothing will.
After Georgia’s 54-48 win over Oklahoma, Titanic TD Twitter account set Michel’s walk-off touchdown to “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion from the movie “Titanic”.
The Georgia senior running back’s 27-yard touchdown run in double-overtime won the game for the Bulldogs after Lorenzo Carter blocked an Oklahoma field-goal attempt on the Sooners’ final possession of the game.
The end of the Rose Bowl Set to Titantic music 😱pic.twitter.com/cNM8lI1wA4— The Fake ESPN (@TheFakeESPN) January 3, 2018
The Bulldogs advanced to play Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship game Monday at 8 p.m. at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
