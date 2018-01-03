  • VIDEO: Sony Michel's winning TD set to Titanic music is perfect

    By: JuliaKate E. Culpepper

    Updated:

    PASADENA, Calif. - If this version of Sony Michel’s game-winning touchdown in Monday’s Rose Bowl doesn’t give you chills, nothing will.

    After Georgia’s 54-48 win over Oklahoma, Titanic TD Twitter account set Michel’s walk-off touchdown to “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion from the movie “Titanic”.

    The Georgia senior running back’s 27-yard touchdown run in double-overtime won the game for the Bulldogs after Lorenzo Carter blocked an Oklahoma field-goal attempt on the Sooners’ final possession of the game.

    The Bulldogs advanced to play Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship game Monday at 8 p.m. at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

