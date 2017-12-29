VIDEO: Shaq attempts to curse Bulldogs ahead of Rose Bowl

When Georgia alumnus and fan Ernie Johnson wore a Georgia jersey during TNT’s Halftime Report on Thursday night, Shaquille O’Neal attempted to put a curse on the Bulldogs.
Johnson wore a No. 32 jersey to support the Bulldogs ahead of their Rose Bowl matchup with Oklahoma on Monday.
Watch Shaq, a former LSU Tiger, attempted to put a curse on the Bulldogs and an unbothered Johnson below:
.@SHAQ's put a curse on the Georgia Bulldawgs 🔮 pic.twitter.com/zuZnXoO0uj— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 29, 2017
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
