  • VIDEO: Shaq attempts to curse Bulldogs ahead of Rose Bowl

    By: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    When Georgia alumnus and fan Ernie Johnson wore a Georgia jersey during TNT’s Halftime Report on Thursday night, Shaquille O’Neal attempted to put a curse on the Bulldogs.

    Johnson wore a No. 32 jersey to support the Bulldogs ahead of their Rose Bowl matchup with Oklahoma on Monday.

    Watch Shaq, a former LSU Tiger, attempted to put a curse on the Bulldogs and an unbothered Johnson below:  

     

    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories